<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD 4-Door Sport Utility Vehicle is a reliable and efficient 7-passenger SUV powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine. It features all-wheel drive for enhanced stability and control. The Outlander ES offers essential conveniences like air conditioning, a backup camera, cruise control, and day running lights. It includes power locks, mirrors, steering, windows, and brakes, along with rear defrost and a tilt wheel for added comfort. Equipped with a modern navigation system, satellite radio (XM), a security system, and steering wheel audio controls, this SUV ensures a safe, comfortable, and connected driving experience.</span></p>

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

143,579 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,579KM
VIN JA4AZ2A32LZ611012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander