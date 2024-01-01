$21,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES S-AWC
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES S-AWC
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,579 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD 4-Door Sport Utility Vehicle is a reliable and efficient 7-passenger SUV powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine. It features all-wheel drive for enhanced stability and control. The Outlander ES offers essential conveniences like air conditioning, a backup camera, cruise control, and day running lights. It includes power locks, mirrors, steering, windows, and brakes, along with rear defrost and a tilt wheel for added comfort. Equipped with a modern navigation system, satellite radio (XM), a security system, and steering wheel audio controls, this SUV ensures a safe, comfortable, and connected driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514