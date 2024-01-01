Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2020 Nissan Rogue SV is a stylish and capable 4-door sport utility vehicle, perfect for families and adventure seekers alike. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive SUV offers a smooth, responsive driving experience with solid fuel efficiency. The Rogue SV features a spacious, comfortable interior that seats five, equipped with modern amenities like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera. With advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, the Rogue SV provides enhanced security for all passengers. Its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and practical functionalities make the Nissan Rogue SV a versatile and reliable choice for everyday commutes and adventurous outings.</span></p>

2020 Nissan Rogue

157,390 KM

Details Description Features

$19,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724007462
  2. 1724007462
  3. 1724007460
  4. 1724007462
  5. 1724007460
  6. 1724007462
  7. 1724007460
  8. 1724007460
  9. 1724007461
  10. 1724007461
  11. 1724007461
  12. 1724007461
  13. 1724007461
  14. 1724007461
  15. 1724007461
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,390KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV6LC773101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,390 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Nissan Rogue SV is a stylish and capable 4-door sport utility vehicle, perfect for families and adventure seekers alike. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive SUV offers a smooth, responsive driving experience with solid fuel efficiency. The Rogue SV features a spacious, comfortable interior that seats five, equipped with modern amenities like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera. With advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, the Rogue SV provides enhanced security for all passengers. Its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and practical functionalities make the Nissan Rogue SV a versatile and reliable choice for everyday commutes and adventurous outings.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 159,464 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sedona for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Kia Sedona 130,293 KM $30,488 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD 161,115 KM $16,288 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue