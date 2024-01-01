$19,288+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$19,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,390 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Nissan Rogue SV is a stylish and capable 4-door sport utility vehicle, perfect for families and adventure seekers alike. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive SUV offers a smooth, responsive driving experience with solid fuel efficiency. The Rogue SV features a spacious, comfortable interior that seats five, equipped with modern amenities like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera. With advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, the Rogue SV provides enhanced security for all passengers. Its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and practical functionalities make the Nissan Rogue SV a versatile and reliable choice for everyday commutes and adventurous outings.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
613-932-4514