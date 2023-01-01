Menu
2020 RAM 2500

59,383 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10113177
  • Stock #: Y06006
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL9LG109590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # Y06006
  • Mileage 59,383 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

