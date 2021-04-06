Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 SALEM 230BHXL

0 KM

Details Description

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

Contact Seller
2020 SALEM 230BHXL

2020 SALEM 230BHXL

Bunkhouse Cruise Lite

Watch This Vehicle

2020 SALEM 230BHXL

Bunkhouse Cruise Lite

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

Contact Seller

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6839192
  • Stock #: S1464227B
  • VIN: 0975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Stock # S1464227B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 ForestRiver Salem Cruise Lite.  Lightweight Bunkhouse with Slide Out and EZ Bed Lift System.  Like New!

Best in class value package, Large capacity 10.7 cu ft stainless steel refrigerator, 10.4 cu ft of Stow N Go Storage (bed & dinette) , exterior LED light strip under awning, 2 outside speakers w/blue LED, residential vanity w/shower/bath, ducted AC, skylight over tub, Power awning w/adjustable legs, true stabilizer jacks plus many more features in this lightweight family RV.  

25ft,  UVW: 4941lbs.    Hitch weight: 694 lbs. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Endless Roads RV Centre

2010 SUNNYBROOK 266R...
 0 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2007 Crossroads Zing...
 0 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2010 Cikira RV Class...
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory