2020 SALEM 230BHXL

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
2020 ForestRiver Salem Cruise Lite. Lightweight Bunkhouse with Slide Out and EZ Bed Lift System. Like New!
Best in class value package, Large capacity 10.7 cu ft stainless steel refrigerator, 10.4 cu ft of Stow N Go Storage (bed & dinette) , exterior LED light strip under awning, 2 outside speakers w/blue LED, residential vanity w/shower/bath, ducted AC, skylight over tub, Power awning w/adjustable legs, true stabilizer jacks plus many more features in this lightweight family RV.
25ft, UVW: 4941lbs. Hitch weight: 694 lbs.
