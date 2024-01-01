$21,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Crosstrek
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,897 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium is a versatile and capable 4-door sport utility vehicle, perfect for both urban adventures and off-road escapades. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a balanced mix of power and efficiency, ensuring a confident drive in various conditions. The Crosstrek Premium features a spacious and well-designed interior with seating for five passengers, equipped with high-quality materials and modern amenities. Key features include a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and pre-collision braking. With its rugged exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the Subaru Crosstrek Premium offers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for all your adventures.
Vehicle Features
