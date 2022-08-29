2020 Tesla Model Y

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$81,927 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 3 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9235540

9235540 Stock #: WSE46

WSE46 VIN: 5YJYGDEE6LF027297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,306 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Electric Motor

