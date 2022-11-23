Menu
2020 Toyota 4Runner

22,298 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9403510
  • Stock #: N22161A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR5L5739701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,298 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

