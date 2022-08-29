Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

56,135 KM

Details Features

$29,822

+ tax & licensing
SE

Location

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

56,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9169384
  • Stock #: N22148A
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE8LP032151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

