Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 BMW X4

15,283 KM

Details Features

$61,427

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,427

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X4

2021 BMW X4

X4 M PKG XDRIVE 30i

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X4

X4 M PKG XDRIVE 30i

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,427

+ taxes & licensing

15,283KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9225310
  • Stock #: WSE36
  • VIN: 5UX2V1C09M9F57794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,283 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

2020 Honda Pilot EXL...
 60,760 KM
$45,427 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 31,697 KM
$58,427 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S3 S3 2.0T...
 117,576 KM
$28,927 + tax & lic

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-4676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory