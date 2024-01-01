$29,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Avenir
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and style with this sleek 2021 Buick Envision Avenir, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This black beauty is ready to turn heads with its sophisticated design and impressive features. With a powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this SUV effortlessly navigates city streets and open highways. Its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. The Envision Avenir provides a comfortable and refined driving experience, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.
Step inside and be greeted by a luxurious cabin designed for comfort and convenience. The heated and leather-appointed seats offer a premium feel, while the heated steering wheel keeps your hands warm on chilly days. The Envision Avenir boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a blind spot monitor. Enjoy peace of mind knowing you and your passengers are protected. This meticulously maintained Envision Avenir has just 90,800km on the odometer, offering years of reliable driving enjoyment.
5 Features that Shine:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, rain or shine.
- Leather-Appointed Interior: Luxurious comfort and a touch of elegance.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on chilly days.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with added peace of mind, knowing you're always aware.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite music in crystal-clear audio.
Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to experience the luxury and performance of the 2021 Buick Envision Avenir.
