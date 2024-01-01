Menu
<p>Step into luxury and style with this sleek 2021 Buick Envision Avenir, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This black beauty is ready to turn heads with its sophisticated design and impressive features. With a powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this SUV effortlessly navigates city streets and open highways. Its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. The Envision Avenir provides a comfortable and refined driving experience, perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.</p><p>Step inside and be greeted by a luxurious cabin designed for comfort and convenience. The heated and leather-appointed seats offer a premium feel, while the heated steering wheel keeps your hands warm on chilly days. The Envision Avenir boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a blind spot monitor. Enjoy peace of mind knowing you and your passengers are protected. This meticulously maintained Envision Avenir has just 90,800km on the odometer, offering years of reliable driving enjoyment.</p><p><strong>5 Features that Shine:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, rain or shine.</li><li><strong>Leather-Appointed Interior:</strong> Luxurious comfort and a touch of elegance.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on chilly days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with added peace of mind, knowing youre always aware.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favourite music in crystal-clear audio.</li></ul><p>Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to experience the luxury and performance of the 2021 Buick Envision Avenir.</p><p> </p>

2021 Buick Envision

90,800 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Avenir

11913083

2021 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Avenir

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,800KM
VIN LRBFZSR47MD137354

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,800 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613-932-4514

