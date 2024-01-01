Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2021 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT AWD is a sleek and sporty 4-door sport utility vehicle, offering a blend of style, performance, and practicality. Powered by a robust 3.6L V6 engine, this all-wheel-drive SUV delivers 308 horsepower, providing a powerful and responsive driving experience. The Blazer 2LT features a modern and spacious interior with seating for five passengers, crafted with high-quality materials and a driver-focused design. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a power liftgate enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is emphasized with advanced technologies like lane keep assist, forward collision alert, and a rearview camera. With its aggressive exterior design, ample cargo space, and a balance of performance and comfort, the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT AWD is a compelling choice for those seeking a dynamic and versatile SUV.</span></p>

130,131 KM

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
130,131KM
VIN 3GNKBHRS4MS571177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
