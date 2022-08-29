Menu
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

37,131 KM

Details Features

$84,427

+ tax & licensing
Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

RST

Location

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

37,131KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9224869
  • Stock #: WSE19
  • VIN: 1GNSKRKD3MR208891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,131 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

