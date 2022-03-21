Menu
2021 Coachmen Viking

0 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2021 Coachmen Viking

2021 Coachmen Viking

17BH Bunkhouse ultra lite

2021 Coachmen Viking

17BH Bunkhouse ultra lite

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8935309
  Stock #: 22010B
  VIN: 8075

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Stock # 22010B
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New-  This is the perfect family unit, bed for adults, bunks for the kids, and the perfect Ultra-Light travel trailer that weighs in at under 2900lbs and is only 21'8" in length, this unit fits on most standard driveways and can be towed by SUV, CUV and Half tons with a breeze because of its light weight design. Patio lights, exterior speakers, skylight in the bath, stainless steel appliances, high pressure laminate counter tops, awning and electric brakes are just a few of the features this travel trailer has to offer.  Comes with weight distribution hitch.

360Tour: 

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ayLDkpqz5c1

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

