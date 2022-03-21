$23,900+ tax & licensing
613-935-9766
2021 Coachmen Viking
17BH Bunkhouse ultra lite
Location
Endless Roads RV Centre
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
$23,900
- Listing ID: 8935309
- Stock #: 22010B
- VIN: 8075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Like New- This is the perfect family unit, bed for adults, bunks for the kids, and the perfect Ultra-Light travel trailer that weighs in at under 2900lbs and is only 21’8” in length, this unit fits on most standard driveways and can be towed by SUV, CUV and Half tons with a breeze because of its light weight design. Patio lights, exterior speakers, skylight in the bath, stainless steel appliances, high pressure laminate counter tops, awning and electric brakes are just a few of the features this travel trailer has to offer. Comes with weight distribution hitch.
360Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ayLDkpqz5c1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
