2021 Ford Bronco Sport

23,239 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Contact Seller
BADLANDS

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

23,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9992054
  • Stock #: N22202B
  • VIN: 3FMCR9D91MRB25459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,239 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

