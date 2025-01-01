Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Ford Escape SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek white Escape is perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures with its comfortable seating and powerful hybrid engine.</p><p>Enjoy the benefits of both gas and electric power, making this Escape an incredibly efficient choice. With its advanced technology and safety features, you can drive with confidence knowing you have everything you need to stay connected and secure.</p><p>Here are 5 features that are sure to impress:</p><ul><li><strong>Plug-In Hybrid Power:</strong> Experience the best of both worlds with a hybrid engine that delivers both gas and electric power for maximum fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Sleek and Modern Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Escapes stylish and modern design that complements any driving style.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind thanks to features like blind spot monitoring and anti-lock brakes, ensuring youre always in control.</li><li><strong>Comfort and Convenience:</strong> Enjoy the luxurious feel of bucket seats and the convenience of keyless entry, making every drive a pleasure.</li><li><strong>Tech-Savvy Features:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with the Escapes advanced technology features, including cruise control and automatic headlights.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2021 Ford Escape SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD. Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today for a test drive and see for yourself what this versatile SUV has to offer!</p>

2021 Ford Escape

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Escape

SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12116664

2021 Ford Escape

SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FMCU0EZ7MUB11017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Ford Escape SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek white Escape is perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures with its comfortable seating and powerful hybrid engine.

Enjoy the benefits of both gas and electric power, making this Escape an incredibly efficient choice. With its advanced technology and safety features, you can drive with confidence knowing you have everything you need to stay connected and secure.

Here are 5 features that are sure to impress:

  • Plug-In Hybrid Power: Experience the best of both worlds with a hybrid engine that delivers both gas and electric power for maximum fuel efficiency.
  • Sleek and Modern Design: Turn heads with the Escape's stylish and modern design that complements any driving style.
  • Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind thanks to features like blind spot monitoring and anti-lock brakes, ensuring you're always in control.
  • Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy the luxurious feel of bucket seats and the convenience of keyless entry, making every drive a pleasure.
  • Tech-Savvy Features: Stay connected and entertained with the Escape's advanced technology features, including cruise control and automatic headlights.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2021 Ford Escape SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD. Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today for a test drive and see for yourself what this versatile SUV has to offer!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD SUPERCREW for sale in Cornwall, ON
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD SUPERCREW 55,468 KM $32,288 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 2WD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 2WD 122,461 KM $25,288 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic SI for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 Honda Civic SI 124,229 KM $26,888 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape