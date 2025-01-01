$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Ford Escape SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek white Escape is perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures with its comfortable seating and powerful hybrid engine.
Enjoy the benefits of both gas and electric power, making this Escape an incredibly efficient choice. With its advanced technology and safety features, you can drive with confidence knowing you have everything you need to stay connected and secure.
Here are 5 features that are sure to impress:
- Plug-In Hybrid Power: Experience the best of both worlds with a hybrid engine that delivers both gas and electric power for maximum fuel efficiency.
- Sleek and Modern Design: Turn heads with the Escape's stylish and modern design that complements any driving style.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind thanks to features like blind spot monitoring and anti-lock brakes, ensuring you're always in control.
- Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy the luxurious feel of bucket seats and the convenience of keyless entry, making every drive a pleasure.
- Tech-Savvy Features: Stay connected and entertained with the Escape's advanced technology features, including cruise control and automatic headlights.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a 2021 Ford Escape SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD. Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today for a test drive and see for yourself what this versatile SUV has to offer!
