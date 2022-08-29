Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $53,500 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 6 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9235822

9235822 VIN: 1FTFW1E87MFA05566

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 73,658 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

