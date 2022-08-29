Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-250

29,545 KM

Details Features

$90,927

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$90,927

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-250

2021 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$90,927

+ taxes & licensing

29,545KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9235642
  • Stock #: WSE47
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT5MED36316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,545 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 15,821 KM
$299,427 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 44,346 KM
$79,927 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX
 83,935 KM
$24,927 + tax & lic

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-4676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory