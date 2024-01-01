Menu
<p>Step into style and comfort with this sleek 2021 GMC Terrain, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This silver SUV/crossover boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads. Whether youre cruising through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Terrains All Wheel Drive system will keep you in control no matter the weather. With a spacious interior featuring comfortable bucket seats and a host of convenient features, this Terrain is ready to take you wherever your journey leads.</p><p>This well-maintained Terrain has 143,400km on the odometer, but it drives like a dream thanks to its reliable engine and meticulous care. Enjoy the ease of keyless entry, the safety of anti-lock brakes and traction control, and the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors. Add in features like heated mirrors for those chilly mornings and youve got a vehicle thats as practical as it is stylish.</p><p>Come down to Stephen Fitzgerald Motors and take this 2021 GMC Terrain for a test drive today. Youll be impressed by its performance, comfort, and versatility.</p>

2021 GMC Terrain

143,400 KM

$22,288

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain

2021 GMC Terrain

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Used
143,400KM
VIN 3GKALTEV8ML346960

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,400 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-XXXX

613-932-4514

2021 GMC Terrain