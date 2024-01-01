$22,288+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into style and comfort with this sleek 2021 GMC Terrain, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This silver SUV/crossover boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads. Whether you're cruising through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Terrain's All Wheel Drive system will keep you in control no matter the weather. With a spacious interior featuring comfortable bucket seats and a host of convenient features, this Terrain is ready to take you wherever your journey leads.
This well-maintained Terrain has 143,400km on the odometer, but it drives like a dream thanks to its reliable engine and meticulous care. Enjoy the ease of keyless entry, the safety of anti-lock brakes and traction control, and the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors. Add in features like heated mirrors for those chilly mornings and you've got a vehicle that's as practical as it is stylish.
Come down to Stephen Fitzgerald Motors and take this 2021 GMC Terrain for a test drive today. You'll be impressed by its performance, comfort, and versatility.
Vehicle Features
