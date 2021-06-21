Menu
2021 Honda Passport

10 KM

Details Description Features

$53,369

+ tax & licensing
$53,369

+ taxes & licensing

Cornwall Honda

613-933-7558

2021 Honda Passport

2021 Honda Passport

Touring

2021 Honda Passport

Touring

Location

Cornwall Honda

1200 Brookdale Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 4P4

613-933-7558

$53,369

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7438841
  • Stock #: 10739
  • VIN: 5FNYF8H98MB500739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

At Cornwall Honda, we wouldn't let you leave our lot in a dirty vehicle, that's why our experienced, on-hand detailers are ready to take care of each vehicle sold. This is to ensure that your pre-owned vehicle looks as best as it possibly can. From steam cleaning all materials and fabrics to polishing any type of surface, we do it all! Visit us at our dealership located at 1200 Brookdale Ave., Cornwall, ON. Welcome to Cornwall Honda where we have been proudly serving the Cornwall and surrounding area since the early 1970's. Our team is committed to making this your best car-buying experience. One-stop shopping is a reality at Cornwall Honda. We have the vehicle that meets your needs. Located in beautiful Cornwall, just a few minutes south of highway 401. Cornwall Honda offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks-of-life in a professional, informative, and comfortable atmosphere. Our Finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want. CALL TODAY TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

