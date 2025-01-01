$18,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Essential AWD
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Essential AWD
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential AWD, available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This black beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable cloth seats, heated front seats, and a pass-through rear seat for added versatility. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors, perfect for Canadian winters. Stay safe on the road with features like lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a rear-view camera.
This Tucson isn't just about comfort and safety; it's also equipped for adventure. The all-wheel drive system provides added traction for confident driving in any weather, and the 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient performance. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Hyundai Tucson is ready to take you there in style.
Here are five features that truly make this Tucson stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confidence and control on any road, come rain or shine.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest days.
- Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're being kept safe and alert.
- Keyless Entry & Push Button Start: Convenience at your fingertips, literally.
- Rear-View Camera: Back up with ease and confidence, thanks to the handy rear-view camera.
Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to test drive this amazing 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential AWD and experience the difference for yourself.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514