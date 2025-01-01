Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential AWD, available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This black beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable cloth seats, heated front seats, and a pass-through rear seat for added versatility. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors, perfect for Canadian winters. Stay safe on the road with features like lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a rear-view camera.</p><p>This Tucson isnt just about comfort and safety; its also equipped for adventure. The all-wheel drive system provides added traction for confident driving in any weather, and the 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient performance. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Hyundai Tucson is ready to take you there in style.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this Tucson stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Enjoy confidence and control on any road, come rain or shine.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre being kept safe and alert.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry & Push Button Start:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips, literally.</li><li><strong>Rear-View Camera:</strong> Back up with ease and confidence, thanks to the handy rear-view camera.</li></ul><p>Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to test drive this amazing 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential AWD and experience the difference for yourself.</p>

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Essential AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12134430

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Essential AWD

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1738088281
  2. 1738088281
  3. 1738088281
  4. 1738088281
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KM8J2CA42MU409922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential AWD, available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This black beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable cloth seats, heated front seats, and a pass-through rear seat for added versatility. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors, perfect for Canadian winters. Stay safe on the road with features like lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a rear-view camera.

This Tucson isn't just about comfort and safety; it's also equipped for adventure. The all-wheel drive system provides added traction for confident driving in any weather, and the 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient performance. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Hyundai Tucson is ready to take you there in style.

Here are five features that truly make this Tucson stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confidence and control on any road, come rain or shine.
  • Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable, even on the coldest days.
  • Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're being kept safe and alert.
  • Keyless Entry & Push Button Start: Convenience at your fingertips, literally.
  • Rear-View Camera: Back up with ease and confidence, thanks to the handy rear-view camera.

Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to test drive this amazing 2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential AWD and experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE Plug-In Hybrid FWD 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 Door HSE for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 Door HSE 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson