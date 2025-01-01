Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle
12625659

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. 1749564214549
  2. 1749564215212
  3. 1749564215725
  4. 1749564216185
  5. 1749564216637
  6. 1749564217090
  7. 1749564217520
  8. 1749564217975
  9. 1749564218476
  10. 1749564218947
  11. 1749564219386
  12. 1749564219875
  13. 1749564220319
  14. 1749564220785
  15. 1749564221215
  16. 1749564221707
  17. 1749564222135
  18. 1749564222613
  19. 1749564223067
  20. 1749564223517
  21. 1749564223990
  22. 1749564224509
  23. 1749564224968
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1C4HJXFN5MW563513

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loan Services

Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru WRX w/Sport Pkg for sale in Cornwall, ON
2015 Subaru WRX w/Sport Pkg 101,050 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 110,150 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Loan Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Alternate Numbers
613-861-1317
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Loan Services

613-935-9766

2021 Jeep Wrangler