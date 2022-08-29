Menu
2021 Kawasaki STX 160LX

0 KM

Details Description

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2021 Kawasaki STX 160LX

2021 Kawasaki STX 160LX

Like New! Clearance Price

2021 Kawasaki STX 160LX

Like New! Clearance Price

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9297781
  Stock #: S2304945C
  VIN: B121

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Stock # S2304945C
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New! 18 Hours!  2021 Kawasaki STX 160 , Full Cover, Trailer.  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

