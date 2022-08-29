$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Endless Roads RV Centre
613-935-9766
2021 Kawasaki STX 160LX
2021 Kawasaki STX 160LX
Like New! Clearance Price
Location
Endless Roads RV Centre
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-935-9766
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9297781
- Stock #: S2304945C
- VIN: B121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Personal Watercraft
- Stock # S2304945C
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Like New! 18 Hours! 2021 Kawasaki STX 160 , Full Cover, Trailer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Endless Roads RV Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Endless Roads RV Centre
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6