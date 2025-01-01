Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Kia Seltos

Details Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12834016

2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Location

Endless Roads

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. 1754493987
  2. 1754493987
  3. 1754493987
  4. 1754493987
  5. 1754493986
  6. 1754493987
  7. 1754493987
  8. 1754493987
  9. 1754493987
  10. 1754493987
  11. 1754493987
  12. 1754493987
  13. 1754493987
  14. 1754493987
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA7M7210806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Endless Roads

Used 2020 Jeep Compass LIMITED for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 Jeep Compass LIMITED 60,981 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Limited for sale in Cornwall, ON
2022 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 46,743 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 117,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Endless Roads

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Endless Roads

Endless Roads

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Alternate Numbers
613-861-1317
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Endless Roads

613-935-9766

2021 Kia Seltos