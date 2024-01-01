$19,288+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$19,288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,726 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Kia Soul EX is a distinctive and practical 4-door subcompact SUV, perfect for urban commuting and versatile driving. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth and efficient ride, ideal for a variety of driving conditions. The Soul EX's interior comfortably seats five passengers, featuring high-quality materials and a contemporary design. Key amenities include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision-avoidance assist enhance driving confidence. With its unique exterior styling, spacious cargo area, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the Kia Soul EX provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for everyday use.
Vehicle Features
