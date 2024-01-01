Menu
<p>Step into the sleek and stylish 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT, now available at Auto Loan Services. This eye-catching red SUV with a white and brown interior boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads in all seasons. With only 23,962km on the odometer, this CX-30 GT is practically brand new, promising years of reliable and enjoyable driving.</p><p>This GT trim boasts an impressive array of premium features designed to enhance both comfort and safety. Sink into the luxurious leather seats and enjoy the heated comfort on chilly mornings. Stay connected with the world through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS navigation system. Stay safe on the road with advanced driver-assistance features like lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.</p><p>The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and technology. Its ready to turn heads and take you wherever you need to go in comfort and style. Visit Auto Loan Services today to experience the thrill of driving this exceptional SUV.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Cozy up on cold mornings with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience luxury and comfort with plush leather seats.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and more.</li></ul><p> </p>

2021 Mazda CX-30

23,962 KM

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
VIN 3MVDMBDL0MM276167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour WHITE AND BROWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

