Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500

43,495 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Location

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. 1710861269
  2. 1710861269
  3. 1710861268
  4. 1710861267
  5. 1710861269
  6. 1710861479
  7. 1710861480
  8. 1710861480
  9. 1710861480
  10. 1710861480
  11. 1710861480
  12. 1710861480
  13. 1710861479
  14. 1710861479
  15. 1710861479
  16. 1710861479
  17. 1710861479
  18. 1710861479
  19. 1710861479
  20. 1710861479
  21. 1710861480
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFWT1MN526026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,495 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loan Services

Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Chrysler Pacifica 177,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Blazer for sale in Cornwall, ON
2024 Chevrolet Blazer 1,300 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac XT6 for sale in Cornwall, ON
2023 Cadillac XT6 25,175 KM $73,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Loan Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Alternate Numbers
613-330-8600
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loan Services

613-935-9766

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500