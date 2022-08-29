2021 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,427 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 8 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9225322

9225322 Stock #: WSE37

WSE37 VIN: 1C6SRFLT8MN695058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,827 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.