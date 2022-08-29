Menu
2021 SIERRA 399LOFT

0 KM

Details Description

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

Contact Seller
2021 SIERRA 399LOFT

2021 SIERRA 399LOFT

Loft Model

2021 SIERRA 399LOFT

Loft Model

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

Contact Seller

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9279601
  Stock #: CM M
  VIN: CM M

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Park Model
  • Stock # CM M
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Almost New, Used 3 times!  The 399LOFT is the ultimate package in destination living. If you have a full crew with you, or just visitors on the weekends, this floorplan has what you need for all occasions. A residential 22 cubic foot refrigerator, four burner cooktop and floor to ceiling pantry are just a few of the amenities that this floorplan offers. The winding staircase takes you to the top loft where extra sleeping space or storage space awaits.

360 Tour:  https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LWV5Am4JPCe

Hitch Weight:1,619 lb.GVWR:13,619 lb.UVW10,939 lb.CCC2,680 lb.Exterior Length:40' 8"Exterior Height:13' 4"Exterior Width:96"Fresh Water:50.00 gal.Gray Water:104.00 gal.Black Water:52.00 gal.Awning Size:19'

 

 

