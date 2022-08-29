$69,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-935-9766
2021 SIERRA 399LOFT
Loft Model
Location
Endless Roads RV Centre
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-935-9766
$69,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9279601
- Stock #: CM M
- VIN: CM M
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Park Model
- Stock # CM M
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Almost New, Used 3 times! The 399LOFT is the ultimate package in destination living. If you have a full crew with you, or just visitors on the weekends, this floorplan has what you need for all occasions. A residential 22 cubic foot refrigerator, four burner cooktop and floor to ceiling pantry are just a few of the amenities that this floorplan offers. The winding staircase takes you to the top loft where extra sleeping space or storage space awaits.
360 Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LWV5Am4JPCeHitch Weight:1,619 lb.GVWR:13,619 lb.UVW10,939 lb.CCC2,680 lb.Exterior Length:40' 8"Exterior Height:13' 4"Exterior Width:96"Fresh Water:50.00 gal.Gray Water:104.00 gal.Black Water:52.00 gal.Awning Size:19'
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Endless Roads RV Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.