<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan with a comfortable ride? Look no further than this pristine 2021 Toyota Camry SE Auto, available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek white beauty boasts a 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, providing a perfect blend of performance and efficiency.</p><p>With only 101,678km on the odometer, this Camry SE Auto is just getting broken in, ready for many more adventures. Inside, youll enjoy a spacious and modern cabin featuring heated front seats, a power drivers seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Camry SE Auto is packed with safety features like lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a backup camera to keep you and your passengers safe on the road.</p><p><strong>Five features that will make you want to take this Camry SE Auto for a spin:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a luxurious feel and a comfortable grip.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist:</strong> Drive with confidence and peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Navigate parking lots and tight spaces with ease.</li><li><strong>Power Drivers Seat:</strong> Find your perfect driving position effortlessly.</li></ul>

2021 Toyota Camry

101,678 KM

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Camry

SE Auto

12216975

2021 Toyota Camry

SE Auto

Paulette Auto Sales

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-507-9910

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,678KM
VIN 4T1G11AK4MU424812

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,678 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
2021 Toyota Camry