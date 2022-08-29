Menu
2022 Audi SQ5

37,597 KM

Details Features

$76,427

+ tax & licensing
$76,427

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

2022 Audi SQ5

2022 Audi SQ5

Progressiv 3.0 TFSI quattro

2022 Audi SQ5

Progressiv 3.0 TFSI quattro

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$76,427

+ taxes & licensing

37,597KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9220483
  • Stock #: WSE10
  • VIN: WA1A4AFY5N2034601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,597 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

