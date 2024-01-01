Menu
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Cornwall, ON

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
VIN 3GNAXUEVXNL272519

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-XXXX

613-935-4676

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

2022 Chevrolet Equinox