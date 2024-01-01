$29,898+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler 300
S
Location
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
613-935-4676
Certified
$29,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 127461
- Mileage 97,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Make a statement on the road with the 2022 Chrysler 300S in stunning White! This luxurious full-size sedan is designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience, offering a perfect balance of power, comfort, and style. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, the Chrysler 300S offers unmatched sophistication and performance at an unbeatable price of $29,898.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: The Chrysler 300S comes equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine, delivering 292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, providing an exciting ride without compromising on efficiency.
- Bold and Elegant Design: The striking white exterior paired with sleek lines, a bold front grille, and 20-inch polished wheels creates an elegant, commanding presence on the road.
- Luxurious Interior: Inside, you'll enjoy a premium cabin featuring Nappa leather seating, heated front and rear seats, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Uconnect 5 for seamless connectivity.
- Advanced Safety Features: Equipped with a suite of safety features such as Blind-Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning, the Chrysler 300S ensures that you and your passengers are always protected.
- Exceptional Ride Comfort: With its sport-tuned suspension, the Chrysler 300S offers a smooth, comfortable ride that enhances your driving experience whether you're heading to work or enjoying a weekend getaway.
- Impressive Technology: The 12-inch Digital Display provides easy access to vehicle information, while the premium audio system ensures that your favorite tunes come through loud and clear.
The 2022 Chrysler 300S is the ideal choice for drivers who appreciate performance, luxury, and modern technology in a full-size sedan. Available now at Bowtie Auto Sales for $29,898, this vehicle offers exceptional value in its class.
Visit us today at 532 Second Street West, Cornwall, Ontario K6H 4Y6 to experience the Chrysler 300S in person. Our team is happy to assist with any questions you may have and can help guide you through the financing process to make your purchase easy and affordable.
For more information or to schedule your test drive, call us at 613-363-9579.
Bowtie Auto Sales is a licensed motor vehicle dealer under the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). Pricing excludes taxes and licensing fees.
Although the intention is to capture current incentives and prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee of available prices or financing. The estimated selling price that appears after calculating dealer offers is for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for the offers, incentives, discounts, or financing. Offers, incentives, discounts, or financing are subject to expiration and other restrictions. Contact a dealership sales representative to see if you qualify and for complete details of current offers. Offers may vary also by province. Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the current prevailing rates and excludes any taxes or additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. All product illustrations, prices and specifications are based upon current information at the time of programming. Although descriptions are believed correct, complete accuracy cannot be guaranteed. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including and without limitation to prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images, pricing and options shown are examples, only, and may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, pricing or other specifications. Images shown may not necessarily represent identical vehicles in transit to the dealership. See Bowtie Auto Sales for actual price, payments and complete details.
Prices for the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include dealer-installed accessories, optional equipment physically attached to the vehicle, transportation charges and any applicable administration fees, but do not include taxes, insurance or licensing fees. For all other provinces (excluding Quebec), prices exclude taxes, insurance, licensing and other applicable fees. Price may not include dealer installed options, accessories, administration fees and other dealer charges. All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated and all financing is OAC. Please contact the dealership for more information.
