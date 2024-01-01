2022 Chrysler 300

Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3><strong>2022 Chrysler 300S – White | $29,898</strong></h3><p><strong>Bowtie Auto Sales – 532 Second Street West, Cornwall, Ontario K6H 4Y6</strong><br /><strong>Call Us at 613-363-9579</strong></p><p>Make a statement on the road with the <strong>2022 Chrysler 300S</strong> in stunning <strong>White</strong>! This luxurious full-size sedan is designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience, offering a perfect balance of power, comfort, and style. Whether youre cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, the Chrysler 300S offers unmatched sophistication and performance at an unbeatable price of <strong>$29,898</strong>.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine</strong>: The Chrysler 300S comes equipped with a <strong>3.6L V6 engine</strong>, delivering <strong>292 horsepower</strong> and <strong>260 lb-ft of torque</strong>, providing an exciting ride without compromising on efficiency.</li><li><strong>Bold and Elegant Design</strong>: The striking <strong>white exterior</strong> paired with sleek lines, a bold front grille, and 20-inch polished wheels creates an elegant, commanding presence on the road.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior</strong>: Inside, youll enjoy a premium cabin featuring <strong>Nappa leather seating</strong>, <strong>heated front and rear seats</strong>, and a <strong>10.1-inch touchscreen</strong> with <strong>Apple CarPlay</strong>, <strong>Android Auto</strong>, and <strong>Uconnect 5</strong> for seamless connectivity.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features</strong>: Equipped with a suite of safety features such as <strong>Blind-Spot Monitoring</strong>, <strong>Adaptive Cruise Control</strong>, <strong>Forward Collision Warning</strong>, and <strong>Lane Departure Warning</strong>, the Chrysler 300S ensures that you and your passengers are always protected.</li><li><strong>Exceptional Ride Comfort</strong>: With its sport-tuned suspension, the Chrysler 300S offers a smooth, comfortable ride that enhances your driving experience whether youre heading to work or enjoying a weekend getaway.</li><li><strong>Impressive Technology</strong>: The <strong>12-inch Digital Display</strong> provides easy access to vehicle information, while the <strong>premium audio system</strong> ensures that your favorite tunes come through loud and clear.</li></ul><p>The <strong>2022 Chrysler 300S</strong> is the ideal choice for drivers who appreciate performance, luxury, and modern technology in a full-size sedan. Available now at <strong>Bowtie Auto Sales</strong> for <strong>$29,898</strong>, this vehicle offers exceptional value in its class.</p><p><strong>Visit us today</strong> at <strong>532 Second Street West, Cornwall, Ontario K6H 4Y6</strong> to experience the Chrysler 300S in person. Our team is happy to assist with any questions you may have and can help guide you through the financing process to make your purchase easy and affordable.</p><p>For more information or to schedule your test drive, call us at <strong>613-363-9579</strong>.</p><hr /><h3><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>OMVIC Disclosure:</strong></span></h3><p><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Bowtie Auto Sales is a licensed motor vehicle dealer under the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). Pricing excludes taxes and licensing fees. While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, errors and omissions may occur. Please contact us for more details.</span><br /><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Although the intention is to capture current incentives and prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee of available prices or financing. The estimated selling price that appears after calculating dealer offers is for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for the offers, incentives, discounts, or financing. Offers, incentives, discounts, or financing are subject to expiration and other restrictions. Contact a dealership sales representative to see if you qualify and for complete details of current offers. Offers may vary also by province. Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the current prevailing rates and excludes any taxes or additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. All product illustrations, prices and specifications are based upon current information at the time of programming. Although descriptions are believed correct, complete accuracy cannot be guaranteed. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including and without limitation to prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images, pricing and options shown are examples, only, and may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, pricing or other specifications. Images shown may not necessarily represent identical vehicles in transit to the dealership. See Bowtie Auto Sales for actual price, payments and complete details.</span><br /><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Prices for the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include dealer-installed accessories, optional equipment physically attached to the vehicle, transportation charges and any applicable administration fees, but do not include taxes, insurance or licensing fees. For all other provinces (excluding Quebec), prices exclude taxes, insurance, licensing and other applicable fees. Price may not include dealer installed options, accessories, administration fees and other dealer charges. All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated and all financing is OAC. Please contact the dealership for more information.</span></p>

2022 Chrysler 300

97,369 KM

Details Description Features

$29,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chrysler 300

S

Watch This Vehicle
11967168.559420311?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32747

2022 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

  1. 1732826067
  2. 1732826067
  3. 1732826067
  4. 1732826067
  5. 1732826067
  6. 1732826067
  7. 1732826067
  8. 1732826067
  9. 1732826067
  10. 1732826067
  11. 1732826067
  12. 1732826067
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,369KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG5NH127461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 127461
  • Mileage 97,369 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Chrysler 300S – White | $29,898

Bowtie Auto Sales – 532 Second Street West, Cornwall, Ontario K6H 4Y6
Call Us at 613-363-9579

Make a statement on the road with the 2022 Chrysler 300S in stunning White! This luxurious full-size sedan is designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience, offering a perfect balance of power, comfort, and style. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, the Chrysler 300S offers unmatched sophistication and performance at an unbeatable price of $29,898.

Key Features:

  • Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: The Chrysler 300S comes equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine, delivering 292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, providing an exciting ride without compromising on efficiency.
  • Bold and Elegant Design: The striking white exterior paired with sleek lines, a bold front grille, and 20-inch polished wheels creates an elegant, commanding presence on the road.
  • Luxurious Interior: Inside, you'll enjoy a premium cabin featuring Nappa leather seating, heated front and rear seats, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Uconnect 5 for seamless connectivity.
  • Advanced Safety Features: Equipped with a suite of safety features such as Blind-Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning, the Chrysler 300S ensures that you and your passengers are always protected.
  • Exceptional Ride Comfort: With its sport-tuned suspension, the Chrysler 300S offers a smooth, comfortable ride that enhances your driving experience whether you're heading to work or enjoying a weekend getaway.
  • Impressive Technology: The 12-inch Digital Display provides easy access to vehicle information, while the premium audio system ensures that your favorite tunes come through loud and clear.

The 2022 Chrysler 300S is the ideal choice for drivers who appreciate performance, luxury, and modern technology in a full-size sedan. Available now at Bowtie Auto Sales for $29,898, this vehicle offers exceptional value in its class.

Visit us today at 532 Second Street West, Cornwall, Ontario K6H 4Y6 to experience the Chrysler 300S in person. Our team is happy to assist with any questions you may have and can help guide you through the financing process to make your purchase easy and affordable.

For more information or to schedule your test drive, call us at 613-363-9579.

OMVIC Disclosure:

Bowtie Auto Sales is a licensed motor vehicle dealer under the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). Pricing excludes taxes and licensing fees. While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, errors and omissions may occur. Please contact us for more details.
Although the intention is to capture current incentives and prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee of available prices or financing. The estimated selling price that appears after calculating dealer offers is for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for the offers, incentives, discounts, or financing. Offers, incentives, discounts, or financing are subject to expiration and other restrictions. Contact a dealership sales representative to see if you qualify and for complete details of current offers. Offers may vary also by province. Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the current prevailing rates and excludes any taxes or additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. All product illustrations, prices and specifications are based upon current information at the time of programming. Although descriptions are believed correct, complete accuracy cannot be guaranteed. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including and without limitation to prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images, pricing and options shown are examples, only, and may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, pricing or other specifications. Images shown may not necessarily represent identical vehicles in transit to the dealership. See Bowtie Auto Sales for actual price, payments and complete details.
Prices for the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include dealer-installed accessories, optional equipment physically attached to the vehicle, transportation charges and any applicable administration fees, but do not include taxes, insurance or licensing fees. For all other provinces (excluding Quebec), prices exclude taxes, insurance, licensing and other applicable fees. Price may not include dealer installed options, accessories, administration fees and other dealer charges. All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated and all financing is OAC. Please contact the dealership for more information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

Used 2022 Chrysler 300 S for sale in Cornwall, ON
2022 Chrysler 300 S 97,369 KM $29,898 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn 139,578 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Forte LX for sale in Cornwall, ON
2024 Kia Forte LX 21,548 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-4676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,898

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
2022 Chrysler 300