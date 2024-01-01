Menu
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Cornwall, ON

2022 Ford F-150

104,501 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT

11909390

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,501KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E52NFB36069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,501 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

2022 Ford F-150