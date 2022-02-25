Menu
2022 Geo Pro 19FBS

0 KM

Details

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2022 Geo Pro 19FBS

2022 Geo Pro 19FBS

Just In!

2022 Geo Pro 19FBS

Just In!

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. Video Thumb
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8348847
  Stock #: 22002
  VIN: 0974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Stock # 22002
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Almost New! 2022 GeoPro 19FBS is a rear entry couples coach with a small slide that offers so much great space. The large bathroom is one of the best features of this small couples coach. The 72” pull-out sofa also makes for a great bed for guests, children or pets. At 20’ and light weight, you will not be able to get more walk around footage than this great couples coach.

*Comes with Full Winter Cover, Weight Distribution Hitch and many interior accessories.

1 Slide  20ft,  3375lbs

360 Tour:  https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sYSb3F3eF96

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

