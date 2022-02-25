$35,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Geo Pro 19FBS
Just In!
Location
Endless Roads RV Centre
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
$35,900
- Stock #: 22002
- VIN: 0974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Almost New! 2022 GeoPro 19FBS is a rear entry couples coach with a small slide that offers so much great space. The large bathroom is one of the best features of this small couples coach. The 72” pull-out sofa also makes for a great bed for guests, children or pets. At 20’ and light weight, you will not be able to get more walk around footage than this great couples coach.
*Comes with Full Winter Cover, Weight Distribution Hitch and many interior accessories.
1 Slide 20ft, 3375lbs
360 Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sYSb3F3eF96
