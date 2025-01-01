Menu
2022 GMC Canyon

71,398 KM

Details Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon

4WD Elevation

12522745

2022 GMC Canyon

4WD Elevation

Location

Cornwall Honda

2660 Brookedale Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 5Y2

613-933-7558

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,398KM
VIN 1GTG6CEN1N1296893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # A26893
  • Mileage 71,398 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Cornwall Honda

Cornwall Honda

2660 Brookedale Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 5Y2
613-933-7558

