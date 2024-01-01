$63,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Auto Loan Services
17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-935-9766
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,646KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTP9EEL6NG106959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,646 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4. Engine: 6.2L, Automatic. FULLY LOADED!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Loan Services
2022 Toyota Tundra Limited 36,491 KM $71,995 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 109 KM $68,995 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab Elevation 114 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Loan Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loan Services
17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-935-XXXX(click to show)
613-935-9766
Alternate Numbers613-330-8600
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loan Services
613-935-9766
2022 GMC Sierra 1500