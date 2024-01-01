Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2022 GMC Terrain SLE is a sleek and capable 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to deliver a balance of style, comfort, and performance. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth and efficient ride, enhancing confidence in various driving conditions. The Terrain SLE features a modern and spacious interior with seating for five passengers, boasting high-quality materials and thoughtful design elements. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking. With its bold exterior design, practical cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the GMC Terrain SLE provides a well-rounded and enjoyable driving experience.</span></p>

80,749 KM

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,749KM
VIN 3GKALTEV3NL293523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,749 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 GMC Terrain SLE is a sleek and capable 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to deliver a balance of style, comfort, and performance. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth and efficient ride, enhancing confidence in various driving conditions. The Terrain SLE features a modern and spacious interior with seating for five passengers, boasting high-quality materials and thoughtful design elements. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking. With its bold exterior design, practical cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the GMC Terrain SLE provides a well-rounded and enjoyable driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514

613-932-4514

