2022 GMC Terrain
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
$26,288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,749 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 GMC Terrain SLE is a sleek and capable 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to deliver a balance of style, comfort, and performance. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth and efficient ride, enhancing confidence in various driving conditions. The Terrain SLE features a modern and spacious interior with seating for five passengers, boasting high-quality materials and thoughtful design elements. Key amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking. With its bold exterior design, practical cargo space, and a blend of advanced technology and comfort, the GMC Terrain SLE provides a well-rounded and enjoyable driving experience.
Vehicle Features
