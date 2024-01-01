Menu
At Cornwall Honda, we wouldnt let you leave our lot in a dirty vehicle, thats why our experienced, on-hand detailers are ready to take care of each vehicle sold. This is to ensure that your pre-owned vehicle looks as best as it possibly can. From steam cleaning all materials and fabrics to polishing any type of surface, we do it all! Visit us at our dealership located at 2660 Brookdale Ave., Cornwall, ON. Welcome to Cornwall Honda where we have been proudly serving the Cornwall and surrounding area since the early 1970s. Our team is committed to making this your best car-buying experience. One-stop shopping is a reality at Cornwall Honda. We have the vehicle that meets your needs. Located in beautiful Cornwall, just south of highway 401. Cornwall Honda offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks-of-life in a professional, informative, and comfortable atmosphere. Our Finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.

2022 Honda HR-V

92,072 KM

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda HR-V

Sport

2022 Honda HR-V

Sport

Cornwall Honda

2660 Brookedale Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 5Y2

613-933-7558

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

92,072KM
Used
VIN 3CZRU6H23NM103707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange Burst Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,072 KM

Vehicle Description

At Cornwall Honda, we wouldn't let you leave our lot in a dirty vehicle, that's why our experienced, on-hand detailers are ready to take care of each vehicle sold. This is to ensure that your pre-owned vehicle looks as best as it possibly can. From steam cleaning all materials and fabrics to polishing any type of surface, we do it all! Visit us at our dealership located at 2660 Brookdale Ave., Cornwall, ON. Welcome to Cornwall Honda where we have been proudly serving the Cornwall and surrounding area since the early 1970's. Our team is committed to making this your best car-buying experience. One-stop shopping is a reality at Cornwall Honda. We have the vehicle that meets your needs. Located in beautiful Cornwall, just south of highway 401. Cornwall Honda offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks-of-life in a professional, informative, and comfortable atmosphere. Our Finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want. CALL TODAY TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cornwall Honda

Cornwall Honda

2660 Brookedale Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 5Y2
