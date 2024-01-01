$25,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda HR-V
Sport
2022 Honda HR-V
Sport
Location
Cornwall Honda
2660 Brookedale Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 5Y2
613-933-7558
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange Burst Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,072 KM
Vehicle Description
At Cornwall Honda, we wouldn't let you leave our lot in a dirty vehicle, that's why our experienced, on-hand detailers are ready to take care of each vehicle sold. This is to ensure that your pre-owned vehicle looks as best as it possibly can. From steam cleaning all materials and fabrics to polishing any type of surface, we do it all! Visit us at our dealership located at 2660 Brookdale Ave., Cornwall, ON. Welcome to Cornwall Honda where we have been proudly serving the Cornwall and surrounding area since the early 1970's. Our team is committed to making this your best car-buying experience. One-stop shopping is a reality at Cornwall Honda. We have the vehicle that meets your needs. Located in beautiful Cornwall, just south of highway 401. Cornwall Honda offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks-of-life in a professional, informative, and comfortable atmosphere. Our Finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want. CALL TODAY TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cornwall Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Cornwall Honda
Cornwall Honda
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-933-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-933-7558