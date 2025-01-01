$23,288+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Essential FWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,454 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that's perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Essential FWD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek black crossover boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, a comfortable interior with bucket seats, and a range of safety features that will give you peace of mind on the road. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, the Tucson handles effortlessly in all conditions, while its impressive fuel economy will save you money at the pump. And with just 128,454 km on the odometer, this Tucson is ready for many more adventures to come.
Here are five features that truly make this Tucson stand out:
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy added safety and convenience with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions, ensuring you're always seen and can see clearly.
- Heated Mirrors: Never worry about icy mirrors again with the convenience of heated mirrors that melt away frost and provide clear visibility in all weather conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy effortless access to your vehicle with keyless entry, allowing you to unlock and start your Tucson without ever having to fumble with keys.
- Power Door Locks: Secure your vehicle with ease using the power door locks, providing peace of mind knowing your belongings are safe.
- Side Air Bag: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by side airbags that provide an extra layer of safety in the event of a side impact.
Come in for a test drive and see for yourself why this SUV is the perfect choice for drivers who demand style, reliability, and value.
