2022 Lincoln Corsair

0 KM

Details Description

$56,895

+ tax & licensing
Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

Reserve

Location

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

Used
  • Listing ID: 9390343
  • Stock #: 22341
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D9XNUL23351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Black Met.
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Miller Hughes Ford

