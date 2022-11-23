2022 Lincoln Corsair...

$54,045 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9390346

9390346 Stock #: 22379

22379 VIN: 5LMCJ2D91NUL25778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Asher Grey Met.

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22379

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.