2022 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Miller Hughes Ford
711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1
- Listing ID: 9390340
- Stock #: 22315
- VIN: 2LMPJ8K98NBL19352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pristine White Met.
- Interior Colour Ebony Perf. Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22315
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
With Seating for five people, the Nautilus SUV maximizes comfort and performance with a precise blend of thoughtfully designed technologies.View Window Sticker for full list of features!Stop by 711 Pitt st, Cornwall ON or call 613-932-2584 our friendly staff is waiting. Pricing is plus Tax, licenses and fees. Our best efforts are made for the accuracy of information contained on our website, however it cannot be guaranteed. Data and web errors can occur please verify any information online with us at Miller Hughes Ford Sales in person, by phone or email.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
