2022 Polaris 850 High Lifter
Location
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
613-363-9579
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 1,273 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to dominate any terrain? Bow Tie Auto Sales is thrilled to offer a Polaris 850 High Lifter, a machine built to conquer mud, muck, and everything in between! This beast is designed for the ultimate off-road adventure, boasting a powerful engine and specialized components that make it a champion in the toughest conditions. Get ready to experience the thrill of pushing your limits and exploring the great outdoors like never before.
This Polaris 850 High Lifter is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement. It's an invitation to embrace your adventurous side, to tackle challenges head-on, and to create unforgettable memories. With its rugged design and unwavering performance, this ATV is your ticket to freedom and excitement. Don't miss the opportunity to own a true off-road legend!
Here are five features that make this Polaris 850 High Lifter a standout:
- Mud-Ready Stance: Engineered with high-mounted intakes and optimized ground clearance, this machine fearlessly fords deep water and navigates the gnarliest mud pits.
- Powerhouse Performance: The heart of this ATV is a robust engine that delivers exhilarating acceleration and relentless power, ensuring you conquer any obstacle with ease.
- Unstoppable Grip: Aggressive tires are designed to grab hold of the terrain, providing exceptional traction and control in the most challenging conditions.
- Built for Battle: This ATV features heavy-duty components, ensuring reliability and durability, allowing you to push your limits without worry.
- Ride in Style: Enjoy a comfortable and commanding riding experience, ready to take on the most demanding trails.
