<p>Are you ready to dominate any terrain? Bow Tie Auto Sales is thrilled to offer a Polaris 850 High Lifter, a machine built to conquer mud, muck, and everything in between! This beast is designed for the ultimate off-road adventure, boasting a powerful engine and specialized components that make it a champion in the toughest conditions. Get ready to experience the thrill of pushing your limits and exploring the great outdoors like never before.</p><p>This Polaris 850 High Lifter is more than just a vehicle; its a statement. Its an invitation to embrace your adventurous side, to tackle challenges head-on, and to create unforgettable memories. With its rugged design and unwavering performance, this ATV is your ticket to freedom and excitement. Dont miss the opportunity to own a true off-road legend!</p><p>Here are five features that make this Polaris 850 High Lifter a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Mud-Ready Stance:</strong> Engineered with high-mounted intakes and optimized ground clearance, this machine fearlessly fords deep water and navigates the gnarliest mud pits.</li><li><strong>Powerhouse Performance:</strong> The heart of this ATV is a robust engine that delivers exhilarating acceleration and relentless power, ensuring you conquer any obstacle with ease.</li><li><strong>Unstoppable Grip:</strong> Aggressive tires are designed to grab hold of the terrain, providing exceptional traction and control in the most challenging conditions.</li><li><strong>Built for Battle:</strong> This ATV features heavy-duty components, ensuring reliability and durability, allowing you to push your limits without worry.</li><li><strong>Ride in Style:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and commanding riding experience, ready to take on the most demanding trails.</li></ul><p><br></p>

2022 Polaris 850 High Lifter

1,273 KM

$CALL

2022 Polaris 850 High Lifter

12940286

2022 Polaris 850 High Lifter

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

$CALL

