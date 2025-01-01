Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Cornwall, ON

2022 RAM 1500

95,126 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle
12935975

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

  1. 1756997025
  2. 1756997059
  3. 1756997069
  4. 1756997084
  5. 1756997159
  6. 1756997291
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,126KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT1NN197933

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,126 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Cornwall, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 95,126 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE 174,511 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 RAM 1500 ST 149,025 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-363-XXXX

(click to show)

613-363-9579

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-363-9579

2022 RAM 1500