Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Gorgeous Tundra truck with a lift kit and beautiful aftermarket rims!</p>

2022 Toyota Tundra

36,491 KM

Details Description Features

$71,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. 1728429154
  2. 1728429157
  3. 1728429154
  4. 1728429154
  5. 1728429154
  6. 1728429154
  7. 1728429153
  8. 1728429153
  9. 1728429154
  10. 1728429154
  11. 1728429154
  12. 1728429157
  13. 1728429154
  14. 1728429154
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,491KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFJA5DA1NX007507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous Tundra truck with a lift kit and beautiful aftermarket rims!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loan Services

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss for sale in Cornwall, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 109 KM $68,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab Elevation for sale in Cornwall, ON
2024 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab Elevation 114 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW 2-Series M240i XDRIVE for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 BMW 2-Series M240i XDRIVE 84,158 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Loan Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Alternate Numbers
613-330-8600
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loan Services

613-935-9766

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tundra