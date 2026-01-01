Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade 4WD SPORT for sale in Cornwall, ON

2023 Cadillac Escalade

77,628 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Cadillac Escalade

4WD SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13466787

2023 Cadillac Escalade

4WD SPORT

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

  1. 1768332889191
  2. 1768332889643
  3. 1768332890061
  4. 1768332890477
  5. 1768332890911
  6. 1768332891306
  7. 1768332891721
  8. 1768332892198
  9. 1768332892626
  10. 1768332893077
  11. 1768332893476
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,628KM
VIN 1GYS4FKL2PR300131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,628 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

Used 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 74,989 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Cornwall, ON
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 29,880 KM SOLD
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Platinum 34,165 KM SOLD

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-363-XXXX

(click to show)

613-363-9579

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-363-9579

2023 Cadillac Escalade