Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Cadillac XT6 AWD Sport for sale in Cornwall, ON

2023 Cadillac XT6

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Cadillac XT6

AWD Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Cadillac XT6

AWD Sport

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

  1. 1715352764
  2. 1715352764
  3. 1715352764
  4. 1715352764
  5. 1715352764
  6. 1715352764
  7. 1715352764
  8. 1715352764
  9. 1715352764
  10. 1715352764
  11. 1715352764
  12. 1715352764
  13. 1715352764
  14. 1715352764
  15. 1715352764
  16. 1715352764
  17. 1715352764
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1GYKPGRS8PZ222447

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Micra S for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Nissan Micra S 10,554 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Ford Expedition Platinum 78,493 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Base for sale in Cornwall, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Base 24,364 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-4676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
2023 Cadillac XT6