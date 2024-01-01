$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
613-935-4676
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,265 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer - Electric Blue
Stock #: 188279
Price: Contact for Pricing
Get ready to hit the road in style with this 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer in a bold Electric Blue finish. With just 9,265 km on the odometer, this SUV is practically brand new and ready for any adventure you have in mind. Perfect for drivers looking for a blend of performance, style, and technology in a compact package.Key Features:
- Electric Blue Exterior – a vibrant and eye-catching color that commands attention on the road
- Efficient Turbocharged Engine – delivering a smooth ride with excellent fuel economy
- All-Wheel Drive – ensuring superior handling and control, no matter the road conditions
- Advanced Infotainment – featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity for a seamless driving experience
- Spacious Interior – a comfortable cabin with ample room for passengers and cargo
- Safety First – equipped with driver assistance features like lane-keeping assist, forward collision alert, and more
At Bowtie Auto Sales, we offer flexible financing options to help you drive home in your dream vehicle. Whether you're looking to finance or lease, our team is here to assist you every step of the way.
Ready to learn more? Call us at 613-363-9579 or drop by our dealership at 532 Second Street West in Cornwall, Ontario. We’ll be happy to provide you with pricing details, financing options, and schedule a test drive.
Bowtie Auto Sales – Your trusted local dealership, offering quality vehicles and outstanding service.
