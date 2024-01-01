Menu
<p><strong>2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer - Electric Blue</strong></p><p><strong>Stock #: 188279</strong><br /><strong>Mileage: 9,265 km</strong><br /><strong>Price: Contact for Pricing</strong></p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Bowtie Auto Sales<br />532 Second Street West, Cornwall, Ontario K6H 4Y6<br />Phone: 613-363-9579</p><p>Get ready to hit the road in style with this <strong>2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer</strong> in a bold <strong>Electric Blue</strong> finish. With just <strong>9,265 km</strong> on the odometer, this SUV is practically brand new and ready for any adventure you have in mind. Perfect for drivers looking for a blend of performance, style, and technology in a compact package.</p><h3>Key Features:</h3><ul><li><strong>Electric Blue Exterior</strong> – a vibrant and eye-catching color that commands attention on the road</li><li><strong>Efficient Turbocharged Engine</strong> – delivering a smooth ride with excellent fuel economy</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> – ensuring superior handling and control, no matter the road conditions</li><li><strong>Advanced Infotainment</strong> – featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity for a seamless driving experience</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior</strong> – a comfortable cabin with ample room for passengers and cargo</li><li><strong>Safety First</strong> – equipped with driver assistance features like lane-keeping assist, forward collision alert, and more</li></ul><h3>Financing Available:</h3><p>At <strong>Bowtie Auto Sales</strong>, we offer flexible <strong>financing options</strong> to help you drive home in your dream vehicle. Whether youre looking to finance or lease, our team is here to assist you every step of the way.</p><p>Ready to learn more? Call us at <strong>613-363-9579</strong> or drop by our dealership at <strong>532 Second Street West</strong> in Cornwall, Ontario. We’ll be happy to provide you with pricing details, financing options, and schedule a test drive.</p><p><strong>Bowtie Auto Sales</strong> – Your trusted local dealership, offering quality vehicles and outstanding service.</p>

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

90,265 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

11992863

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,265KM
Good Condition
VIN KL79MUSL0PB188279

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,265 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer