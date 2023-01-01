Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SUPER CRUISE!</p><p>DENALI ULTIMATE!</p><p>** NO LUXURY TAX, HUGE SAVINGS!!! **</p>

2023 GMC Yukon

10,300 KM

Details Description Features

$132,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr Denali Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr Denali Ultimate

Location

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. 1702067323
  2. 1702067325
  3. 1702067328
  4. 1702067330
  5. 1702067333
  6. 1702067445
  7. 1702067447
  8. 1702067449
  9. 1702067451
  10. 1702067452
  11. 1702067490
  12. 1702067492
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$132,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2EKT0PR255989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,300 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CRUISE!

DENALI ULTIMATE!

** NO LUXURY TAX, HUGE SAVINGS!!! **

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loan Services

Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Cornwall, ON
2014 Honda CR-V EX 131,812 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SE Auto for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SE Auto 89,165 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT 63,011 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Loan Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Alternate Numbers
613-330-8600
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$132,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loan Services

613-935-9766

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Yukon