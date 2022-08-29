Menu
2023 GMC Yukon XL

125 KM

Details Features

$75,000

+ tax & licensing
$75,000

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2023 GMC Yukon XL

2023 GMC Yukon XL

SLE

2023 GMC Yukon XL

SLE

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$75,000

+ taxes & licensing

125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9238540
  • Stock #: 20-861
  • VIN: 1GKS2FKD8PR169621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 125 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

